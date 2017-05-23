Sinkhole opens up in front of Trump's luxury Mar-a-Lago resort

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A gaping sinkhole has opened on the road just outside President Donald Trump's luxury Mar-a-Lago resort, the Daily Mail reports.

The 1.2m-by-1.2m hole was discovered today in Palm Beach County, in Florida, just west of one the resort's entrances.

"It appears to be in the vicinity of the newly installed water main. West Palm Beach Utilities distribution crews have secured the area and will most likely need to do some exploratory excavation today," a traffic alert said.

It does not appear to pose a threat to Trump's Florida resort.

But many have seized upon the sinkhole as a chance to make a joke at the President's expense.

Countless Twitter users joked that the sinkhole was an act of an 'increasingly irritated' god, while many pointed out that the hole opened up at roughly the same time that Trump was pictured touching the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem.

Others joked that Trump was finally 'draining the swamp' while some appeared to be cheering on the sinkhole in hopes that Mar-a-Lago could disappear down it.

Trump has visited Mar-a-Lago seven times since becoming president - spending US$600,000 each time just on air travel to and from the resort aboard Air Force One.

Two of the President's recent weekend trips to the 'Winter White House' cost taxpayers more than US$1.2million, and that's just for air travel.

New documents released last week by the conservative group Judicial Watch are some of the first to put a price tag on Trump's frequent visits to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Florida, club.

These numbers reflect only the costs associated with the President's plane, Air Force One.

Not included in the reports are any of the expenses for Secret Service protection or support vehicles provided by the Department of Defence, suggesting that the grand total is significantly higher.

Trump bought the club for US$10 million in 1985 and has spent tens of millions on improvements. Each of the 500 members pays US$14,000 annually in dues. The initiation fee was recently doubled to US$200,000.

Mar-a-Lago is now closed for the summer and Trump is on a nine-day trip that began in the Middle East and will end in Italy.

It is not clear what caused the sinkhole to open up although a traffic alert notes it is near a new waterpipe.

A range of factors - natural and man-induced - can trigger a sinkhole collapse, but some people are more at risk depending on the type of rock underneath them.

They often occur when rocks made of chalk, limestone or the mineral gypsum are dissolved by acidic rainwater, which explains their prevalence in recent weeks.

Leaking drainage pipes, burst water mains, irrigation, or even the act of emptying a swimming pool, are also examples.

