Groom dies after couple marry in hospice in wedding funded by strangers

A groom died days after he had his wedding in a hospice after having to cancel the nuptials when he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Members of the public funded the last-minute wedding at Springhill Hospice in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Tracy Brooks, 45, and Ray Kershaw, 63, had been hoping to wed in Tenerife, but had to cancel their plans when the groom was diagnosed with terminal cancer last March.

Kershaw had just days to live, but managed to fulfill his wish of marrying the woman of his dreams - even if it had to be from his hospice bed.

The organisation Gift Of A Wedding as well as kind strangers who donated money meant the two were able to marry.

Gift Of A Wedding announced on Facebook this morning:

"We wish to inform you of the passing of Raymond Kershaw, the gentleman who's emergency wedding we arranged this weekend. Raymond who had cancer, married his partner Tracy in an emotional ceremony surrounded by family and friends at a local hospice in Rochdale, Lancashire. We would like to thank all the suppliers who dropped everything to make sure Raymond and Tracy had their special day."

The wedding was arranged in less than 24 hours - it was originally planned for June 2 but had to be moved to last weekend because Kershaw, who had intestinal cancer, had just days to live.

Gift Of A Wedding posted an appeal for donations for the event.

Within hours strangers and businesses had offered to pay for wedding cars, flowers, venue dressing, and a cake.

The organisation wrote on Facebook: "We truly cannot thank each and every one of you enough who shared and commented on our post and most of all to the amazing suppliers who have come together at such short notice - you're all brilliant. "

Melissa King, a bridesmaid and relative, told the Manchester Evening News last weekend: "Ray and Tracy knew the cancer was terminal so all they wanted was to get married.

"What Gift of a Wedding did was incredible. They were up all hours the night before the wedding to make sure it happened.

"I know Tracy and Ray can't thank everyone enough for making it happen. We can't believe how much people donated at such short notice."

- Daily Telegraph UK