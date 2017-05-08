US mother 'had sex up to 15 times' with 14-year-old boy

A Michigan mother is set to go to trial next month on 13 charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Brooke L Lajiness, 38, was arraigned earlier this month for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and furnishing obscenity to a child, the Daily Mail reports.

Her pretrial has been scheduled for May 8 before a judge in Washtenaw County, Michigan.

Her attorney, David I. Goldstein, told a judge Thursday that Lajiness was renouncing her probable cause hearing and her right to a preliminary examination.

Lajiness' husband has stayed married to her and has been accompanying her in court.

In a Facebook post last month, Lajiness proclaimed her love for her husband David, saying: "In life, nothing is guaranteed,"

"So finding someone who knows all of your flaws, weaknesses and mistakes and still thinks you're amazing is something to hold onto and never take for granted!"

Her affair with the young boy allegedly began last summer, as he was graduating from middle school on to high school.

Michigan State Police Trooper Donald Pasternak testified that most of the sexual encounters happened in the back of Lajiness' car in a Lima Township driveway.

At her arraignment on March 3, Pasternak testified that he started investigating Lajiness a few weeks before, when the victim's mother walked into a police station and complained that Lajiness was having sex with her son.

Lajiness reportedly confessed later on to having sex with the teen and exchanging the nude pictures.

Police found that she started exchanging photos with the teen while he was still in middle school.

She is also facing an additional charge in relation to the photos.

Assistant Washtenaw County Prosecutor John Vella said last week that they are looking into whether they may be more victims.

"This case involves a defendant seeking out minors for sex," Vella said, according to M Live.

Lajiness' attorney, David I. Goldstein, said prosecutors need to focus on the case at hand.

"He keeps talking about 'minors,' but there's one," Goldstein said.

Lajiness is currently free after posting $50,000 bail.

As part of her bond conditions, Lajiness is not allowed near school property or around minors except for her own children. She is also not allowed to use computers, social media websites or to drink alcohol or take drugs.

Attorneys argued in court over whether she should be allowed to travel to Toledo to visit her family while she's free on bail. The judge ruled that she should be free to travel there, so long as she lets the court know in advance.

