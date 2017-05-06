Irish police investigate Stephen Fry for blasphemy after TV rant

By Katie French

Irish police are investigating Stephen Fry for blasphemy after he called God an "utter maniac" who is "mean-minded and stupid" on television, it has been reported.

A viewer reported the offence after the comedian spoke about God during an interview with Irish broadcaster RTE in February 2015.

The individual, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was their "civic duty" to report the comments which he alleges were in breach of the Defamation Act.

Police said they will not comment on a complaint of blasphemy allegedly made against Stephen Fry, the Daily Mail reported.

The man said he had recently been contacted by police after following up the complaint with them late last year.

The footage, which showed Fry quizzed by Irish TV presenter Gay Byrne, went viral after it was aired and has now been seen more than seven million times on YouTube.

Asked what he would say if he was confronted by God, Fry replied: "How dare you create a world in which there is such misery that is not our fault? It's not right.

"It's utterly, utterly evil.

"Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid God who creates a world which is so full of injustice and pain?"

Questioned on how he would react if he was locked outside the pearly gates, he responded: "I would say, "Bone cancer in children? What's that about?"

'Because the God who created this universe, if it was created by God, is quite clearly a maniac, utter maniac.

"Totally selfish. We have to spend our life on our knees thanking him? What kind of God would do that?"

The offence of blasphemy, included in the Defamation Act, is punishable by a fine of 25,000 euro under Irish law.

A spokesman for the Garda said: "We are not commenting on an ongoing investigation."

- Daily Mail