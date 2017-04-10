A Current Affair reporter Ben McCormack hospitalised following child porn investigation

By Andrew Koubaridis

Suspended A Current Affair reporter Ben McCormack has been hospitalised and will be getting treatment "for awhile", his lawyer says.

McCormack was charged last week charged with child pornography offences after raids on both his Sydney home and the ACA offices at the Nine Network, according to news.com.au.

Police will allege McCormack engaged in explicit conversations about children with an adult male and discussed child pornography.

The 42-year-old was charged with using a carriage service for child pornography material.

His lawyer Sam Macedone confirmed to news.com.au that McCormack was in hospital, and missed reporting to Redfern Police Station as part of his strict bail conditions.

"My instructions are he went to hospital [today], he'll probably be there awhile. He is being assessed."

He would not say what he was being assessed for.

Macedone said he sent a message to police to advise them his client would not make the scheduled visit.

"He can't make them if he is in hospital," he said, adding he was seeking a hearing on Wednesday seeking an urgent variation in the bail conditions.

Macedone spoke to McCormack this morning but declined to say what state he was McCormack is required to report to police twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, as part of his bail conditions.

The star reporter - who has worked at Nine for more than two decades - has been suspended by the television network and from his role as a surf lifesaver at North Bondi surf lifesaving club.

He will return to court on May 1.

- news.com.au