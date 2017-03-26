Las Vegas 'shooting': Tourists flee hotel as 'burglar' in pig mask 'storms Rolex store'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas was placed on lockdown following reports of an armed raider wearing a pig mask storming a Rolex store and "firing shots".

Reports of gunshots from those inside the hotel sparked widespread panic, though a Las Vegas spokesman said reports of an active shooter on site were false.

Police have confirmed that at least a burglar fired shots but there was no "active shooter". They have taken one person into custody for questioning while parts of the hotel remain closed off.

Guests said they heard the shots in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Currently investigating burglary at @bellagio. Initial reports indicated there was an "active shooter" which was false. NO injuries. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017

Shooting at bellagio Las Vegas !

One table away from shooters — PILAR SANCHEZ (@tutisanchez123) March 25, 2017

One Twitter user posted a chilling image of a man wearing one of the masks standing outside the store, prompting fears that a robbery was under way.

"There was a shooting at the Bellagio," said one witness. "The whole casino floor scattered."

"Mass panic at Bellagio," a woman at the hotel wrote on Twitter.

"Everyone running, I'm currently ducked on the floor under a table."

She hid with other guests in a stairwell as they heard "shots and waves of people running, yelling 'run, run!'"

"All I can say is everyone's fine," a member of the Bellagio hotel security told the Independent.

- Daily Telegraph UK