Melbourne plane crash victim's final post

One of the group of US friends who died in the Melbourne plane crash posted on Facebook about his love for the city just hours before the tragic incident.

Texan entrepreneur Glenn Garland had been on a tour of New Zealand and Australia with his partner and friends visiting luxury sites and playing golf.

On Monday, he wrote about playing golf at Kingston Heath and Royal Melbourne courses saying it was "really tough and windy conditions".

"We had rain squalls, and wind that was almost biblical in the fierceness. The only thing we missed was a plague of locusts. My hat is off to the Aussies that play in this everyday," he said.

"Melbourne is one magnificent and amazing city."

Pictures show the group at various sites around New Zealand and Australia where he spoke of playing golf with another crash victim, Russell Munsch, a well-known law firm partner also from Austin, Texas.

Garland was also pictured with the other two American crash victims - retired FBI agent Greg DeHaven, 70, from Spicewood, Texas, and 67-year-old retiree John Washburn also from Spicewood - in an album posted on Facebook to share their adventures.

They had planned to continue their tour in Tasmania's King Island, which boasts two of Australia's best public golf courses. They were due to arrive on the island on Tuesday morning.

Instead, the four perished in the plane crash that Victorian Premier Dan Andrews described as the worst aviation disaster the state had seen in 30 years.

Continued below.

Related Content Pilot in Melbourne plane crash under investigation for previous incident Pilot of doomed plane crash was involved in another midair incident How did 'catastrophic' Melbourne flight go so wrong?

Texas-based energy company CLEAResult, for which Garland was a former chief executive, released a statement saying the company was "heartbroken to hear of [his] passing".

"Glenn was an inspirational leader who co-founded our company with a unique vision for the vast potential of the energy efficient industry," the statement read.

The company's co-founder Jim Stimmel, a close friend of Garland, said he was devastated to hear of his passing.

"Glenn Garland was more than a colleague to me, he was a visionary and a close friend. I am devastated to hear of his passing and my heart and thoughts are with his family," he said.

"We have lost an incredible man. I am blessed to have known and worked closely with Glenn for many years."

Family members have posted tributes to Munsch and DeHaven on Facebook.

De Haven's younger sister, Danielle Wicht, broke the news to many on Facebook, telling loved ones her big brother had been killed.

"Dear friends and family, my handsome, athletic big brother was killed today in a plane accident while on his 'once in a lifetime' trip to Australia," she wrote.

The US bankruptcy law firm Munsch co-founded released a statement about the partner saying he had retired but was "one of the best of all time".

The firm said Munsch was involved in some of the most prominent bankruptcy cases in the US.

Munsch was next-door neighbour to Washburn, the last victim to be identified, according to pair's local newspaper the Austin Statesman.

Washburn was an executive at Sammons Enterprises, one of the largest privately held companies in the US, before retiring several years ago.

The son of a Methodist minister, he had recently been on the board of a US aged care home where his father had worked.

- news.com.au