Charter plane crashes at Melbourne's Essendon airport: 'There is constant explosions going off'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A plane carrying five people has crashed near Melbourne's Essendon Airport in Victoria.

An aircraft is believed to have clipped a building at the DFO (Direct Factory Outlet) shopping mall before crashing about 9am today.

It's understood the aircraft was heading to King Island when it came in "low and fast" and hit the roof of DFO Essendon.

The scene currently from the air over DFO near ESSENDON AIRPORT aircraft collision #Essendon pic.twitter.com/aSNLKObmmJ — Jimmy Traffic (@JimmyTraffic) February 20, 2017

"It looks like it's a Beechcraft aircraft and it was a charter flight that was going to King Island, as we understand," Victoria government police Minister Lisa Neville told reporters.

"There were five people on board the flight.

"There's no status report on the condition of those who are in the aircraft or anyone yet at the DFO."

Police superintendent Mick Frewen said the fire was still burning so investigators had been unable to get inside to determine the damage.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Light plane crashes at Melbourne airport Your views: Readers' letters Tips for this Safer Internet Day

The plane hit a storage area at the back of a JB Hi-Fi and a Focus on Furniture store, he told reporters.

ABC radio caller Jason was in a taxi when he looked out the window and saw what he thought was a twin-propeller plane.

"I saw this plane coming in really low and fast. It went just behind the barriers so I couldn't see the impact but when it hit the building there was a massive fireball," he told ABC 774.

"I could feel the heat through the window of the taxi, and then a wheel - it looked like a plane wheel - bounced on the road and hit the front of the taxi as we were driving along.

"We kept driving and there was big fireball behind us."

Witnesses have reported a fiery explosion, and plumes of thick smoke can be seen.

Horrific scenes from Essendon. Hard to fathom such an ordinary morning could turn so tragic. — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) February 20, 2017

"There is constant explosions going off, there is black smoke billowing into the sky," one caller told 3AW on Tuesday.

Another witness, Paul, said the scene was "like the vision you see of an atomic bomb".

"Just a ball of flame going up in the air," he said. "It was just surreal to see it happening right next to you."

Mark lives nearby and has told ABC Radio Melbourne he witnessed the crash:



"I heard an unusual aeroplane noise and then I saw a long extended explosion and of course rushed outside and I knew exactly what is was straight away."

Pilot radar websites indicate the plane is a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air registered VH-ZCR.



That plane is operated by Australian Corporate Jet Centres located at Essendon Aircraft.

They say they are "unsure" if it is their plane.



Ambulance Victoria said officers did not yet have details of any injuries.

Victoria police evacuated the area around the crash and advised people to stay away. Thirteen fire crews have been battling the fire.

The crash has thrown Melbourne traffic into chaos, with the nearby Tullamarine and Calder freeways closed.

"Exit early and avoid the area. Expect heavy delays on all detours," VicRoads warned.

Meanwhile, internet access to the Essendon Airport website has been disrupted and is crashing intermittently.

The Essendon DFO wasn't due to open to customers until 10am.

A large exclusion zone is in place keeping media and the public away from the DFO.

Early witness accounts suggest the aircraft had just taken off.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau, the national transport safety investigator, says it has commenced investigating the crash and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

-with AAP

- news.com.au