'What's so hard about following the GPS?' - Brisbane teen's rant goes viral

By Khaleda Rahman

A teenager's obscenity-laden rant at a cab driver has gone viral.

Tamika Dudley, 19, from Brisbane, posted the tirade to her thousands of Snapchat followers after a Black & White Cab driver wasn't sure how to get to her desired destination, the Daily Mail reported.

"I put in the GPS, so follow the GPS. What's so hard? What's so f***ing hard about following the GPS?"she ranted.

"You picked me up and you're a cab driver and you're telling me to get out because you don't know where you're going?

"I swear to God, if you get lost again, there's gonna be a lot of trouble so make sure you know where you're going, swear to f***ing God."

As well as repeatedly swearing, she added captions on the social media platform.

Other cab drivers said incidents like this were fairly common.

"I've had it before this myself but my experience, you calm the passenger down," one driver told 7 News.

After a news report aired on the incident, Ms Dudley took to Snapchat to boast about how it only served to boost her social media following.

A spokesman for Black & White Cabs declined to comment to Daily Mail Australia.

- Daily Mail

