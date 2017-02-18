Man critically injured after shark attack

A man is in a critical condition with severe injuries to his legs after being attacked by a shark in far north Queensland.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was bitten while near the Port Hinchinbrook boat ramp at Cardwell at around 10.20am.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, has suffered significant blood loss and is awaiting a rescue helicopter to transport him to a hospital in either Cairns or Townsville.

The ambulance spokesman said the circumstances of how the man was bitten are still unclear, but that he was on a boat around 20 metres offshore when they received the emergency call.

He said there was speculation the shark was either a bull shark or a tiger shark.