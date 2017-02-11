President Donald Trump's Russia dossier verified, investigations continue

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

US investigators said they have corroborated some of the communications in a 35-page Russian dossier reported CNN.

It was reported last year that Russian operatives have a raft of comprising material on Donald Trump that they are holding to use against him.

US intelligence chiefs briefed Trump and then outgoing President Barack Obama on the damaging allegations.

The allegations included reports that the Russian regime "has been cultivating, supporting and assisting Trump for at least five years" and that Trump was allegedly involved in "perverted sexual acts" during a visit to Moscow.

However none of the newly corroborated information relates to the allegations above but instead relates to conversations between foreign nationals.

The dossier details about a dozen conversations between senior Russian officials and other Russian individuals.

CNN reports the corroboration, based on intercepted communications, has given US intelligence and law enforcement "greater confidence" in the credibility of some aspects of the dossier as investigations continue.

When reached for comment today, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, "We continue to be disgusted by CNN's fake news reporting."

Spicer later called back and said, "This is more fake news. It is about time CNN focused on the success the President has had bringing back jobs, protecting the nation, and strengthening relationships with Japan and other nations. The President won the election because of his vision and message for the nation."

Spokespeople for the FBI, Department of Justice, CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment.

Trump dismissed the entire dossier last month during his only news conference as President-elect, saying in January, "It's all fake news. It's phony stuff. It didn't happen."

- NZ Herald