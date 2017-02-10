RAF Typhoons scrambled to intercept Russian bombers

Royal Air Force jets were scrambled to intercept nuclear-capable Russian bombers over the North Atlantic.

The aircraft were scrambled after two Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bombers were spotted approaching UK airspace near the Shetland islands on Thursday morning.

The bombers flew from the northeast and passed along the west of Ireland and France before turning around before reaching the Spanish coast.

A Royal Air Force spokesman said:

"We can confirm that quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby scrambled to monitor two Blackjack bombers while they were in the UK area of interest. At no point did the Russian aircraft enter UK territorial airspace."

The French airforce said in a separate statement that it scrambled two Mirage fighters as the bombers approached Brittany after passing Ireland.

A Spanish F-18 fighter joined the escort over the Bay of Biscay before the Russian aircraft turned around and returned north on the same route.

Continued below.

Related Content Toby Manhire: Why President Trump has so far been mostly fine in one simple sentence Pentagon leader's new role - dealing with Trump anxiety The dangers of Trump playing Russian roulette in Syria

Interception de deux TU-160 Russes au large des côtes françaises par 2 #M2000 et 1 #Rafale de l'armée de l'air : https://t.co/LGCATPTHGh pic.twitter.com/6kG7XNMkRo — Armée de l'air (@Armee_de_lair) February 9, 2017

The RAF says it scrambles jets in response to probing flights by Russian aircraft several times a year.

Tu-160 Blackjacks are supersonic strategic bombers designed to carry both nuclear and conventional bombs. Since 2015 Blackjacks flying from bases in Russia have taken part in long-range bombing missions over Syria.

In September last year Norwegian, British, French, and Spanish fighters were scrambled in succession when two Blackjacks flew from the Arctic to the Bay of Biscay.

- Originally published in Telegraph UK

- Daily Telegraph UK