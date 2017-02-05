Kala Brown on captor Todd Kohlhepp: 'He can not destroy me. I won'

Kala Brown who was "chained like a dog" for two months and raped after seeing her abductor kill her boyfriend says her captor "did not break me".

Ms Brown, 30, and her boyfriend David "Charlie" Carver, were allegedly abducted by Todd Kohlhepp, a 45-year-old real estate agent who she occasionally worked for in South Carolina.

Ms Brown was kept in a cage inside the container for two months, bound by her neck and feet and received just one meal a day. At some point she saw Carver killed in front of her.

She told her family that Kohlhepp once dragged her to graves on his property and threatened that she would end up in one of them if she tried to escape, CBS News reports.

After Ms Brown's rescue, authorities found the body of Carver, 32, and another missing couple on the property.

Now, Ms Brown has spoken with Dr Phil McGraw in an interview to air at a later date.

However, on his website she sounded defiant regarding her traumatic experience.

"No matter what he did to me, he did not break me. He cannot destroy me, and I won," she said.

Authorities say Kohlkepp has confessed to killing four people at a Spartanburg County motorcycle shop in 2003, and three others at his home in 2015, one of those being Carver.

Ms Brown was found after police were tipped off to the sound of banging on the container from the inside, in the town of Woodruff 128km northwest of South Carolina's capital, Columbia.

According to CBS affiliate WSPA, Kohlhepp has been registered as a sex offender in South Carolina for a 1987 conviction in Arizona for kidnapping.

He was 15 when he was accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

He will return to court on January 19, 2017.

Ms Brown and Mr Carver vanished in August in mysterious circumstances. They "left" home suddenly which their family and friends said was out of character.

- news.com.au