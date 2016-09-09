Response to Amtrak elevator cry for help came seven months too late

February 14 was a rough day for Amanda Carpenter.

While others were out celebrating Valentine's Day, she was very much alone. Not by choice.

Carpenter, a conservative political columnist for CNN and former Ted Cruz campaign staffer, was in transit at Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

She had climbed inside an elevator when her day came to a screeching halt. Literally.

This may be the worst customer service response time ever: pic.twitter.com/8KCQv5WW6L — Yoni Mernick (@OriginalYoni) September 8, 2016

Trapped and alone, she thought about her options then reached for her smartphone.

She tweeted the following message hoping the company affiliated with the lift could offer her a solution. Quickly.

"Guys. I'm trapped in an Amtrak elevator at BWI Airport. Help?"

Amtrak's social media team missed the message because Carpenter didn't include "@Amtrak" or any hashtags that might've popped up in their notifications. Without their help, she was released from the lift a short time later.

Almost seven months down the track, on September 7, Carpenter received a response out of the blue.

"We are sorry to hear that. Are you still in the elevator?" Amtrak's official Twitter account asked.

"Oh my thank you for this but I was trapped months ago. Like last February. Thanks for checking...? Ha," she responded.

Amtrak, which manages America's largest train network, later explained that they just wanted to make sure.

"Glad you're out," they wrote back the next day, followed by, "Not our finest hour yesterday."

But the internet was characteristically savage.

There are babies alive today that were not conceived when @amandacarpenter contacted @Amtrak.#BetterLateThanNever — Abdul-Basit Haqq (@AbdulBasit_Haqq) September 8, 2016

@Amtrak @amandacarpenter Amanda when you finally rescued her from elevator AND gave her a ticket pic.twitter.com/DNbCEDc0LP — Stephen Savage (@ImALegendKiller) September 8, 2016

Carpenter was offered a free express train ticket for the inconvenience, which she accepted.

