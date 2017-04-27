7:27am Fri 28 April
Katter's Australian Party wants to allow tourists to hunt crocodiles

Your next Queensland holiday could include a crocodile hunting safari, if Katter's Australian Party gets its way. Photo / 123RF
An Australian political party has a controversial plan to boost tourism in north Queensland - hunting crocodiles.

Katter's Australian Party is drafting legislation, expected to be introduced before the end of May, to introduce crocodile culling initiatives, which will include crocodile safari hunting. And it is threatening to block the Queensland government's budget if it does not agree to support the legislation.

Member for Dalrymple Shane Knuth said crocodile numbers have "exploded" over the past few decades, which has locals living in fear and tourists afraid to visit northern Queensland.

The party said the plan would attract wealthy hunters to the area. Photo / 123RF
"What is in our waterways are dangerous killers that are terrifying locals and tourists," Mr Knuth told news.com.au.

"We don't have access to big shopping centres, we have our water as our attraction and our major economic benefit.

"People come to Queensland to enjoy sunshine and beaches, but the images they are seeing now is croc attacks and croc signs everywhere. This is a very poor message to promote to international tourism."

Queensland's tourism industry is worth A$11 billion, with more than 22 million tourists visiting the state each year.

