Whanganui residents are urged to check their washing machine is not a model that has been recalled due to fire risk.

Four Samsung top-loader models were recalled in 2013; however, Whanganui is one of the areas that has been identified as having fewer machines returned and Fire and Emergency New Zealand is concerned about the risk.

"Samsung has done an exceptional job of finding and sorting out 93 per cent of the 360,000 affected washing machines; however, there are still machines out there that pose a fire risk and we want to get every machine back," national fire and emergency manager of fire investigation and arson reduction Peter Wilding said.

Four models manufactured between February 2010 and February 2013 have been recalled. The models are SW75V9WIP/XSA, SW65V9WIP/XSA, SW70SPWIP/XSA and SW80SPWIP/XSA. The model number is on the back of the machine.

"Older people, people who are flatting, those who are less mobile or those with English as a second language may have missed the various recall messages so we are urging [people] to check their neighbours', friends', elderly parents' and families' machines to make sure they keep safe," Mr Wilding said.

No one has been hurt but the machines have caused a number of fires.

People who have a recalled model should contact 0800 SAMSUNG or email productrework.senz@samsung.com to report it.

More information is available at www.samsung.com/nz/support/rework