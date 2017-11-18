Patrick McKendry gives his verdict on who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' 22-17 victory over Scotland.

New Zealand:

15. Damian McKenzie - 7

Tidier than last weekend in Paris. Nice assist for Barrett's try. Important late tackle on Hogg.

14. Waisake Naholo - 6

Penalised a lot early and couldn't get into game. Escaped yellow card for taking out Hogg in air - right decision by officials.

13. Ryan Crotty - 7

Nice touches and solid on defence, but not prominent enough on attack.

12. Sonny Bill Williams - 8

Composed performance. Nice kick through for McKenzie's try - a virtual replay of last weekend's assist for Crotty. Busy with ball in first half.

11. Rieko Ioane - 8

Powerful and a big threat for All Blacks on left wing but clocked off for Jones' late try which put Scots back in it.

10. Beauden Barrett - 7

Pace and anticipation resulted in great set piece try. Big cover tackle on Hogg in final seconds but would be nice to see ABs No10 a little more assertive throughout.

9. Aaron Smith - 6

Relatively quiet until replaced for final 15 minutes by Perenara.

8. Kieran Read - 7

Big defensively late on but little impact on attack. Is that a sign of fatigue after a big year?

7. Sam Cane - 6

Good early turnover and pretty good defensively. Can't have many complaints about second-half yellow card for killing ball on own line.

6. Vaea Fifita - 7

All Blacks' main attacking weapon in first half. Great break up middle but bad handling mistake straight after halftime and faded thereafter.

5. Sam Whitelock - 7

Big turnover after halftime with All Blacks in trouble but another who appears fatigued. His best rugby was played earlier in year and mostly for Crusaders.

4. Luke Romano - 6

Not the presence he was last weekend against France.

3. Nepo Laulala - 6

Not many opportunities to put Scots under pressure in set piece.

2. Codie Taylor - 7

Some good runs and nice try in corner but threw intercept pass to Finn Russell which put ABs back under pressure.

1. Kane Hames - 7

Helped win penalty with brilliant scrum under own posts with Wyatt Crockett in bin.

Reserves:

16.

Nathan Harris - 5: Played last five minutes.

17.

Wyatt Crockett - 4: Penalty magnet again and sent to sin bin for taking out Scotland halfback.

18.

Ofa Tu'ungafasi - 5: Didn't feature much but kudos for his part in winning scrum penalty with Hames.

19.

Liam Squire - 7: Prominent with ball when coming on for Romano in second half, but should have passed to Sopoaga after brilliant carry off back of scrum.

20.

Matt Todd - 5: Played last five minutes.

21.

TJ Perenara - 5: Lucky not to concede ruck penalty late on as Scots poured forward.

22.

Lima Sopoaga - 5: Played last five minutes.

23.

Anton Lienert-Brown - 5: Not many chances.

Scotland:

15. Stuart Hogg - 9

Inspirational performance for Scots. Most dangerous player on field and could have helped his side to glorious victory at end.

14. Tommy Seymour - 6

Good early high take but mistakes thereafter. Bad drop at back of ruck, dropped ball over sideline and conceded defensive scrum with sloppy stuff on own line.

13. Huw Jones - 7

Lovely try near end which gave Scots a sniff of big upset.

12. Alex Dunbar - 7

Solid defensively - didn't give his giant opposite much room.

11. Lee Jones - 6

Fewer mistakes than his wing man Seymour but offered little on attack.

10. Finn Russell - 7

Very good early on as Scots set the tempo. Faded a bit but great defensive intercept of Taylor's pass.

9. Ali Price - 7

Good energy and probably shaded his opposite Smith.

8. Cornell du Preez - 6

Early dropped pass in promising position. Not prominent enough.

7. Hamish Watson - 6

Early injury - off after 27 minutes.

6. John Barclay (c) - 7

Won early penalty with turnover. A good, hard-working loose forward and skipper.

5. Jonny Gray - 7

Too powerful for visitors close to line as he muscled over. Good lineout presence.

4. Ben Toolis - 6

Good in set piece - scrum looked worse without him.

3. Zander Fagerson - 5

Took eye off ball on All Blacks' line and then collapsed scrum - a poor couple of minutes which probably defined his test.

2. Stuart McInally - 6

Went to blindside flanker after a couple of injuries - didn't look out of place.

1. Darryl Marfo - 5

Couple of good carries.

Reserves:

16.

George Turner - 6: Came on and straight away Scotland conceded scrum penalty.

17.

Jamie Bhatti - 5: Not prominent.

18.

Simon Berghan - 6: Good ball skills from Christchurch-born prop.

19.

Grant Gilchrist - 5: Didn't feature much.

20.

Luke Hamilton - 6: Looked good when coming on early to openside flanker but then suffered his own leg injury.

21.

Henry Pyrgos - 5: Passed ball a bit but that was it.

22.

Pete Horne - 5: Dumb tackle off ball in second half.

23.

Byron McGuigan - DNP