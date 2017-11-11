In what would be a massive blow to their chances of World Cup qualification, the All Whites could be without Chris Wood for their clash against Peru this afternoon.

Rumours have emerged that Wood has failed to recover from his hamstring injury sufferred while playing for Burnley against Manchester City.

Wood is currently not with the All Whites who are out on the field in their suits, and his absence would be signficant, with the striker having scored 24 goals in 54 matches for the All Whites.

The All Whites team will be named shortly before the kick-off at 4.15pm.

- More to come