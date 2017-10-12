Chile could be about to throw a spanner in the works of the All Whites' inter-continental World Cup qualifier against Peru.

Reports out of South America suggest Chile's Football Federation, who finished sixth in the South American group, are considering an appeal against their elimination on the grounds of match fixing.

Colombia's Radamel Falcao allegedly told Peru's Renato Tapia of the qualifying situation as their match petered out to a 1-all draw, which saw Chile slip outside the qualification zone.

Peru's players passed the ball around their defence and midfield uncontested, as both teams appeared to simply wait for the final whistle.

Advertisement

Both Falcao and Tapia acknowledged in post match interviews that they knew what was happening in other matches and tried to manage the game as they needed to.