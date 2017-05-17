NRL: Warriors veteran Simon Mannering hoping to be fit to face Brisbane Broncos

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Warriors lock Simon Mannering hopes to be fit for next week's NRL clash against Brisbane but is being cautious as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Mannering sat out last week's 36-28 defeat to Penrith and will also miss Friday's clash against St George Illawarra in Hamilton, after suffering a hamstring strain at training last Wednesday.

The 30-year-old is eying a playing return against the Broncos at Mt Smart Stadium next Saturday but experience has told him not to be over eager.

"I ran yesterday and it felt not too bad," Mannering told Radio Sport. "But it was definitely out of the blue. (I was) just at training, easing into it.

"I've done hamstrings before but that was a long time ago when I had a bit more speed and I thought that was behind me.

"And then I felt it - I knew straight away and was just disappointed. I knew it was going to be at least a couple of weeks. But I'll aim for next weekend, fingers crossed.

"Hamstrings are an injury you can't play through, it restricts you from running and if you try you're going to make it a hell of a lot worse and you'll be out for a long time."

The 267-game veteran hopes he won't have to watch many more games from the sidelines or on television, after seeing his side blow a 28-6 halftime lead against the Panthers.

The former Warriors captain felt helpless as his teammates struggled without him and felt sympathy for coach Stephen Kearney.

"I was more nervous before watching the game than I am when I play," he said. "You've just got no control over it and it's very hard. I spoke to our coach afterwards and I said, 'man, I feel for you', because I know how hard it is to watch.

"You've got no control on the field but you've got so much invested in it. It's a different feeling so hopefully I don't have to do it many more times."

- NZ Herald