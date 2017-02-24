6:24am Fri 24 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Deadline looms for Joseph Parker's next opponent

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker celebrates with the WBO belt after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. Photosport
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker celebrates with the WBO belt after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr. Photosport

Hughie Fury has been given a deadline to sign a contract to fight Joseph Parker.

The Brit has yet to agree terms on the bout, despite a purse bid falling in Parker's promoter's Duco Events favour at the start of the month.

World Boxing Organisation president Paco Valcarcel has told World Boxing News they've given Fury and his team until 1am tomorrow NZT to agree.

If he doesn't Parker, will be allowed to fight another top 15 contender including the likes of Edmund Gerber, Andrey Fedosov, Dillian Whyte, Andriy Rudenko and Tom Schwarz, World Boxing News reports.


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 24 Feb 2017 06:24:43 Processing Time: 13ms