Deadline looms for Joseph Parker's next opponent

Hughie Fury has been given a deadline to sign a contract to fight Joseph Parker.

The Brit has yet to agree terms on the bout, despite a purse bid falling in Parker's promoter's Duco Events favour at the start of the month.

World Boxing Organisation president Paco Valcarcel has told World Boxing News they've given Fury and his team until 1am tomorrow NZT to agree.

If he doesn't Parker, will be allowed to fight another top 15 contender including the likes of Edmund Gerber, Andrey Fedosov, Dillian Whyte, Andriy Rudenko and Tom Schwarz, World Boxing News reports.

If @hughiefury doesn't sign before 12pm UK time tomorrow, WBO as requested will consider sanctioning a voluntary for @joeboxerparker — Paco Valcárcel, Esq. (@PacoValcarcel) February 23, 2017

- NZ Herald