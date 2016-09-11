Paralympics: Sophie Pascoe wins eighth gold

Sophie Pascoe has won her second gold of the Rio Paralympics after defending her title in the 200m individual medley SM10 final today.

It is Pascoe's 13th medal at the Paralympics and third of her Rio campaign following a gold in the 100m backstroke S10 and silver medal in the 50m freestyle S10.

She broke her own world record to claim the 200m individual medley SM10 event for the third straight Olympics. The 23-year-old finished in a time of 2:24.90, more than five seconds clear of Canadian Aurelie Rivard. Bianka Rap on Hungary took the bronze.

It is New Zealand's fourth gold of the Games and takes the team's total tally to nine.

Earlier today Emma Foy and Laura Thompson (sighted pilot) showed true guts and determination to win silver on the final day of racing at the Rio Velodrome at the Paralympics. The duo qualified for the gold medal ride in the women's B 3000m Individual Pursuit, finishing second behind the British tandem in a time of 3:31.569.

Meanwhile long jump gold medallist Anna Grimaldi just fell short of a second medal in Rio, finishing fourth in the 100m T47 final.

Pascoe's Paralympic record

Gold: 8 (3 in Beijing, 3 in London, 2 in Rio)

Silver: 5 (1 in Beijing, 3 in London, 1 in Rio)

