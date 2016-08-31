Brian O'Driscoll deletes controversial tweet after feud with Kiwi fans

Former Irish captain Brian O'Driscoll has found himself in the middle of a Twitter war after taking to social media to express his opinions about All Blacks prop Owen Franks' alleged eye-gouge.

O'Driscoll was one of many former players to come out against Sanzar's decision not to cite Owen Franks for an alleged eye-gouge during Saturday night's Bledisloe Cup match against the Wallabies in Wellington.

O'Driscoll tweeted: "This is an absolute sham @WorldRugby ???! Makes a mockery of citing. If nothing comes of this it's a farce."

His tweet incited plenty of debate, from Kiwi fans in particular.

Clyde Rosanowski said, "Was BOD the former holder of the worlds most over rated player who thankfully retired? Can't recall."

This is an absolute sham @WorldRugby ???! Makes a mockery of citing. If nothing comes of this it's a farce. https://t.co/sDr92ggzcU — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) August 28, 2016

@Rozaus @estankard @ajhowse that's one angle is plenty for a case to answer. Different rules for some! — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) August 28, 2016

Another user posted a photo and video of another alleged eye-gouge from Australia's Scott Fardy on Kieran Read.

O'Driscoll continued to engage the users, saying New Zealand received special treatment and sarcastically saying they are never guilty of foul play.

Once the debate was at its tipping point, O'Driscoll finally broke, taking a dig not just at the All Blacks, but at New Zealand as well.

"You lot are so blinded by your beloved team. It bangs of not having a whole lot else."

Let's all have another look at what Brian O'Driscoll really thinks of New Zealand, and the tweet that he deleted pic.twitter.com/IyVEcm4cIS — Paul (@rugga13) August 30, 2016

His tweet was immediately met with disgust and was quickly deleted.

O'Driscoll himself is no stranger to foul play, famously being the subject of Tana Umaga's spear tackle during the British & Irish Lions tour in 2005.

He posted a tweet this morning in response to a question about favouritism towards the All Blacks saying, "Agree with this wholeheartedly. No special treatment *AB fans that feel scrutinised."

