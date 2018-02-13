The Canterbury Rugby Union and Crusaders have taken minority ownership stakes in the American professional rugby side, the Seattle Seawolves.

The Seawolves formed in 2017 and will play in the new North American professional competition, the Major Rugby League, which starts in April.

The Canterbury Rugby Union is a major stakeholder of the Crusaders and both say they will look to help develop players for the Seawolves.

"As the oldest rugby organisation in New Zealand we are excited to have secured a small stake in the future of professional rugby in the US," Canterbury Rugby CEO Nathan Godfrey told Stuff.co.nz.

Advertisement

"We look forward to sharing our expertise of developing some of the world's best rugby players with the Seawolves."

The Seawolves will have their first MRL game on April 22 against San Diego Legion in Tukwila.

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here