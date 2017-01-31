6:23am Tue 31 January
Rugby: Ben Smith to re-sign with NZ Rugby - report

Ben Smith celebrates a try with Israel Dagg. Photo / Getty Images
All Blacks fullback Ben Smith is set to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby after turning down a lucrative offer from French side Pau, according to a French newspaper.

Midi Olympique reports the Highlanders co-captain was courted by former All Blacks Conrad Smith and Colin Slade, along with coach Simon Mannix but has decided the stay in New Zealand with his eye on the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The 30-year-old Smith has played 60 test for the All Blacks since his debut in 2009 becoming a regular starter in 2012. He played in 12 of the All Blacks 13 test last year.

Overseas clubs have been chasing Smith, who was also linked to Irish side Munster, along with All Blacks teammate Israel Dagg who is also off contract following the Lions tour in June.

Smith and wife Katie revealed in the Woman's Weekly this week they are expecting their second child this year.

- NZ Herald

