Rugby: Hayden Triggs cops three week ban for eye-gouge

Kiwi provincial rugby centurion Hayden Triggs will spending some time on the sidelines following an eye-gouging incident.

The Leinster lock allegedly made contact with the eye of Montpellier and Wallabies halfback Nic White during their weekend clash in Dublin.

Here's the incident Hayden Triggs has been cited for. Scuffles with Nic White. [1/2]. pic.twitter.com/ruxmwOz1PX — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) 17 January 2017

"Triggs is alleged to have made contact with the eye area of the Montpellier scrum-half, Nic White (No 9), in the 44th minute of the match in contravention of Law 10.4 (m)," a statement from European Professional Club Rugby read.

The low entry sanction for contact with the eye is 12 weeks, with the highest being 24 to 208 weeks. However, it was ruled that the infringement related to contact with the eye area rather than the eye itself, which resulted in a different sanction length.

The low enty sanction for eye area contact is four weeks, but Triggs had the ban shortened to three for a guilty plea and showing remorse.

"Taking into account Triggs' guilty plea and his expression of remorse, the Committee reduced the sanction by one week before imposing a three-week suspension," the EPCR's statement read.