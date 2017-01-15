Honeymoon options abound for newly married McCaws

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Richie McCaw swept hockey sensation Gemma Flynn off her feet when he proposed to her early last year - and again when they wed yesterday.

And now that the sporting couple are happily married, there's no shortage of glam lodges and hotels within flying distance of Wanaka that McCaw - a qualified pilot - can chopper the new Mrs McCaw for a romantic getaway.

First up is The Penthouse at Eichardt's Private Hotel in Queenstown - one of the priciest night's sleep in the land.

The penthouse has a sauna, 100sq m balcony with a spa and views of Lake Wakatipu. Guests also receive VIP service which includes a butler available 24/7, a private chef and the use of a Land Rover and driver.

A night's stay at the Eichardt's suite doesn't come cheap - those waterfront views will set the happy couple back $10,000 a night.

Eichardt's did not respond to requests for comment last night.

Blanket Bay, at Glenorchy near Queenstown, would also be a lush place to celebrate the start of the McCaw union.

Voted one of the world's best luxury lodges and one of New Zealand's best alpine escapes, its Chalet Staterooms have a double nightly rate of $2350.

The rate includes pre-dinner cocktails, an a la carte dinner, breakfast and use of sports facilities.

Continued below.

Related Content Is this Gemma's wedding dress designer? All Black and white: Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn say 'I do' Video Watch: Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn say 'I do' at Wanaka wedding

And if the couple wanted to really spend big for a couple of nights of RnR after the wedding, the Lodge at the Hills - on the grounds of Sir Michael Hill's golf course - would set them back $32,250.

If the newlyweds are thinking of heading north, the Eagles Nest in Russell may appeal to the All Black legend and Black Sticks star.

The luxury hotel and retreat is on a 75-acre estate with views of the Bay of Islands.

The athletic couple may be tempted by the presence of a personal trainer and spa therapists at the hotel.

Its villas have private heated horizon lap pools, with private spas, home theatre systems and fully equipped gourmet kitchens.

Guests at the Eagles Nest's most expensive room are offered the use of a Porsche Cayenne, a selection of New Zealand wines and French Champagne, a personal chef preparing meals daily, a private butler and personal security.

Again the rate for a night in the Rahimoana villa is pretty pricey - costing $12,995.

Should the McCaws be keen to escape these shores and head overseas, soaking up the sunshine in the Pacific Islands could be an option.

A boutique resort on a private island in Bora Bora might be the spot, with views of the lagoon and champagne under the stars at sunset on the island's hilltop on offer. Flights and seven nights cost $3685 per person.

Or a stay at the five-star Vomo Island Resort in Fiji could be on the cards. A visit for seven nights costs $4429 per person and comes with the opportunity to reserve your very own island, Vomo Lailai. It's surrounded by picture-perfect beaches, and the McCaws could go for a snorkel in the crystal-clear waters.

A love story

The beginning

The romance began in 2013 when All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, 36, sent Black Stick Gemma Flynn, 26, a Facebook message to say he was "sorry for her loss in a hockey game and that he knew exactly what it feels like to lose a big match". Flynn said she forgot to reply because she was busy on international duty, getting back to him two weeks later.

Moving in

Flynn moved into McCaw's Christchurch home in late 2014.

Getting engaged

The couple announced their engagement on social media in January 2016. Flynn's search for the perfect wedding dress led her to reality TV and taking part in Say Yes to the Dress. She revealed that planning the wedding helped her handle the pressure of an Olympic year.

Buying a house

Last month McCaw and Flynn splashed out $3m on a family home in an upmarket part of Christchurch.

- NZ Herald