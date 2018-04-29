One person has been seriously injured after a crash between a car and a truck this morning near Kopu, in the Coromandel.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received a call about 7.20am about the crash on State Highway 25A, Kopu-Hikuai Rd.

Nobody was trapped but one person appeared to have serious injuries, he said.

The NZ Transport Agency said the crash had blocked the road 1km west of the summit on Kopu-Hikuai Rd.

The road had now re-opened but is under stop/go traffic management.