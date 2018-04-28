Wild weather isn't over yet for North Islanders, with a severe thunderstorm watch in place for some areas.

Metservice have issued the weather warning for people in Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula.

The risk for severe thunderstorms applies for this evening through to Sunday morning.

Metservice said to expect localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour, and possibly more.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions."

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Northland, Auckland and Coromandel, with possible downpours. See https://t.co/4NYFdGGdDw for more details. ^SWF — MetService (@MetService) April 28, 2018

People in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions, they said.

Metservice said Lindis Pass and Crown Range Rd could expect snow showers overnight.

The snow is predicted to turn to rain about noon tomorrow at Lindis Pass, and during this period, a further 2-5cm could accumulate near the summit.

The thunderstorm warning follows a day of rainy and windy weather that battered Auckland, with windows blown out at a central city hotel and a number of roads flooded.

Piha faced the most rain, with 80.5mm rain over 18 hours.

Emergency services were at Piha Domain Motor Camp where people were wading through knee-deep water.

The country is set for grim weather this weekend as persistent rain settles in.

Metservice meteorologist Doug Mason said a low pressure system and an associated front moving across the Tasman Sea is bringing the unsettled weather.

But despite the wind and rain, temperatures won't be cold on Sunday, thanks to a warm northeasterly flow with most of the North Island expecting highs of between 20 and 25 degrees.

Around Southland and Central Otago will be chilly tomorrow, with temperatures predicted to drop to 2 degrees overnight in Invercargill and 8 degrees in Queenstown.