Six fire crews are battling a well-involved house fire at Red Hill, near Papakura this morning.

Fire and Emergency received multiple calls to Ariki Pl, a cul-de-sac in Papakura shortly after 7am.

Support crew were being called in to fight the fire, which Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Brent Dunn said was "well ablaze".

There was no suggestion anybody was trapped in the home, he said.