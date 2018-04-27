A Wellington-bound Jetstar flight forced to return to Auckland has again departed, an airline spokesman says.

Jetstar spokesman Phil Boyen said JQ261 turned back shortly after take-off "due to an indication of an engineering issue".

The flight landed normally.

A passenger emailed the Herald to say the 3.10pm flight had been in the air 35 minutes when passengers were told something was leaking.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

However, Boyen reiterated in his response to the Herald that nothing was leaking.

Engineers checked the plane and took off for Wellington again about 7.30pm..

Related articles:

BUSINESS

Watch out for sneaky surcharge on your flight

26 Apr, 2018 3:38pm
5 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

1000km round-trip rescue: Schoolgirl netballers left stranded by Jetstar

23 Apr, 2018 5:00am
4 minutes to read
TRAVEL

Secrets hidden in your flight number

17 Apr, 2018 12:00pm
4 minutes to read
TRAVEL

Flight Check: Weather bomb-nibus

17 Apr, 2018 1:00pm
4 minutes to read