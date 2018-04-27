A Wellington-bound Jetstar flight forced to return to Auckland has again departed, an airline spokesman says.

Jetstar spokesman Phil Boyen said JQ261 turned back shortly after take-off "due to an indication of an engineering issue".

The flight landed normally.

A passenger emailed the Herald to say the 3.10pm flight had been in the air 35 minutes when passengers were told something was leaking.

However, Boyen reiterated in his response to the Herald that nothing was leaking.

Engineers checked the plane and took off for Wellington again about 7.30pm..