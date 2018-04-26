A New Zealand woman will showcase her weaving skills and spin a blanket for the new royal prince.

College of Creative Arts textile design graduate, Christine Brimer was asked by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet to submit a design on behalf of the nation for a baby blanket.

After her design, featuring the country's flora and fauna, was selected, Brimer began weaving the blanket.

The design showcases manuka as a versatile and adaptable plant that enables regeneration of native forests.

The blanket is made from New Zealand wool in natural cream Corriedale grown and spun by Anna Gratton Yarns Ltd from Feilding.

"I wanted to move past the expected fern and pohutukawa and present another important member of New Zealand's diverse flora," Brimer said.

She also made a second blanket should something happen to the first.

"I ended up weaving two blankets in case of a coffee crisis or something," Brimer said.

She credits textile design staff including Associate Professor Sandy Heffernan, lecturer Natalie McLeod and former staff member Flora Waycott, with equipping her with the skills to do the sampling and research necessary before starting weaving.

Brimer uses a 24-shaft loom and says her woollen products are created through "a wonderful interface" of mechanical and digital technologies.

"Like the musical instruments they resemble, these looms require care and tuning to play at their best and they have become an extension of my thinking and my hands."

Brimer said she was excited about being able to promote strong New Zealand wool and show what naturally coloured wool can become in the design process.

"Weaving New Zealand wool blankets is a satisfying and functional gift for keeping a baby warm."

Other official gifts for the as-yet unnamed baby include a selection of New Zealand children's books.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also added a gift of a baby romper made by the sister of her partner Clarke Gayford.