Traffic on Auckland's motorways is crawling this morning after several crashes and breakdowns.

A crash on the Northwestern Motorway citybound near the St Lukes offramp is causing heavy delays for commuters.

The NZ Transport Agency said the crash had been cleared but there was still debris in the lanes.

A passing commuter said two smashed-up cars had been pulled to the side of the motorway.

Advertisement

Traffic was "absolutely crawling" heading into the city after Great North Rd, she said.

Meanwhile another crash southbound at the end of the State Highway 20 and SH1 offramp in Manukau has been cleared but is also hampering traffic.

A breakdown after Orams Rd had been cleared but was also contributing to delays.

A crash at Mt Wellington is also causing trouble for northbound traffic.

Both vehicles have been cleared to the shoulder but traffic is heavy in patches between Ellerslie and Khyber Pass.