Power has been restored to around 7000 homes in east Auckland suburbs after an issue with a Vector substation cut power to the area earlier this evening.

About 7000 properties in inner-eastern suburbs like Mission Bay were initially wiped off the grid shortly before 7pm.

Power has now been restored to all Vector customers.

Vector spokesman Ian Butler said a majority of these outages were restored very quickly.

"The good news is, crews were able to get out and restore power to most of those properties," he said.

Around 7.30 Butler said "a little over a thousand" properties were still off the grid.

These had since been restored, too.

The outage came at an inconvenient time for Vector. The company had temporarily disabled its app after it was realised a glitch meant the personal information of up to 35,000 customers might have been accessed by others.

The glitch has made customers' names, email addresses, physical locations and phone numbers accessible to anyone who has downloaded the app.

Customers were therefore not able to report their outage through the mobile app.

Extra staff had been rostered on at the call centre to help with the extra demand, Butler said.