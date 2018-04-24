A new report has found the lack of a suitable venue is causing Wellingtonians to miss out on large events and the financial boost which comes with them.

The Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency is hearing the strategic case for a new indoor arena.

It's been estimated a new 12,000 seat arena would double the number of events hosted at TSB Arena now.

The Agency's CEO Lance Walker says the additional events would be worth an estimated $26 million to the region each year.

The TSB Arena isn't cutting the mustard anymore and Wellingtonians are suffering for it.

Wreda General Manager David Perks says musical acts are touring more and more since streaming websites have changed the industry.

But the capital is being bypassed for other cities because the TSB Arena is deficient.

He says Wellington will continue missing out on these events unless it gets a new arena.