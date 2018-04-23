A man charged with causing the death of a Galatea woman in a crash near Rotorua last year is waiting on test results to determine whether he has a sleep disorder.

Benjamin William Richardson, 26, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today, charged with careless driving causing the death of Aleshia McGrath on October 19 last year.

He did not enter a plea when he appeared before Judge Tony Snell.

His lawyer, Tim Braithwaite, said his client wanted to wait for results of medical tests before entering a plea and asked whether the case could be adjourned to allow that to happen.

"There is a possibility he might suffer from a sleep disorder and there has been some further testing on that ... Is it possible to wait so we can have confirmation whether or not the issues outlined may affect his plea."

Judge Snell noted there were family members of the victim present in court.

He remanded Richardson without plea on continued bail to reappear on June 26.

"The reasons put forward are valid and appropriate," Judge Snell said.

McGrath, 40, died in a two-car crash near the intersection of State Highway 5 and SH30, about 6pm on the Sunday night last year.