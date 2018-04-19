Bay of Plenty police are seeking any information in relation to the theft of two waka ama canoes from Murupara.

The Rangiatea 1 and Rangiatea 2 are both white fibreglass hulls and both sit on a bright red trailer.

The canoes were stolen from Ngati Manawa Rd between 10am on April 15 and 4.30pm on April 18.

Both canoes are six seater and have their outriggers, the ama, sitting inside of them. They are about 17 feet long and bear the manufactory logo Maui Kanu.

One canoe has black tape wound at the stern.

If you have any information you can contact Rotorua police on (07) 349 9554 quoting the file number 180418/9718, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.