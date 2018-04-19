A jury has found three people guilty of manufacturing methamphetamine in a Northland holiday home.

It took the jury in the Whangarei District Court just over three hours yesterday to delivery their verdicts on Kimberley Gibbons-Hurinui, 32, Jeffery Hall, 35, and Tama Watene-Toi, 52.

Each were charged with manufacturing meth, possession of equipment with an intention of manufacturing meth, possession of meth for supply, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of an explosive.

The clandestine meth lab in Dolphin Pl, on the Tutukaka Coast, on July 10, 2016, was busted after a property manager became suspicious and called police.

All three were found guilty of manufacturing meth while Watene-Toi was also found guilty of possession of equipment with an intention of manufacturing meth.

Guilty verdicts were also returned for Hall on charges of possession of equipment, possession of a shotgun and possession of ammunition. The jury found them not guilty on the remaining charges. All were remanded in custody for sentencing on May 25.

Charges against a fourth person, Charla McIntyre, was dismissed in the Whangarei District Court on Wednesday after the judge ruled there was insufficient evidence against her.