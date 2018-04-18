A stolen car being driven by a 13-year-old also had eight other children inside when it was stopped by police in the early hours of this morning.

About 12.30am police received a complaint about the theft of a motor vehicle from a Paraparaumu Beach address.

An hour later, the vehicle, a small Suzuki Swift, was found travelling south on Manly St, Paraparaumu.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, however the driver tried to get away before stopping a short time later.

Advertisement

On approaching the vehicle, police discovered the driver was a 13 year old girl. There were a further eight passengers in the car, ranging in age from 10 to 16 years. Most were unrestrained.

All the children were taken home and have been referred to Youth Aid Services.