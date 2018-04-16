Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's buoyed by a poll showing support for the coalition Government has grown since election night, despite a drop for Labour.

Labour has sunk below National in the latest 1 News/Colmar Brunton poll, 43 per cent to 44 per cent.

But Labour's partners in Government, New Zealand First and the Green, are both on or above 5 per cent and the three parties combined would translate to 66 seats in the House, comfortably ahead of National and Act with 55 seats.

Speaking to reporters in Paris overnight, the Labour leader said support for the coalition Government had grown since election night.

Advertisement

"That is something I feel really buoyed by, the fact that there is now growing support for the things that we've implemented since that time.

"Ultimately I see these numbers as support for the coalition Government because as I say, they've grown since election night and that's the kind of trajectory I'm looking for and interested in."

Although the latest poll shows a five-point drop for Labour, its last poll at 48 per cent seemed unusually high.

Ardern appeared unconcerned by the latest result.

"As I said when that last poll came out, and Labour was on 48 per cent, I expressed some cynicism as to whether that reflected reality. I think this one is a little bit closer to what's happening on the ground."

It is the first poll since Simon Bridges took over the National Party leadership in February.

Speaking to TVNZ this morning, Labour's deputy leader and acting Prime Minister Kelvin Davis said coalition support was strong on 54 per cent, but Bridges should be concerned.

"The result, I think, should be worrying Simon Bridges in that he's debuted on 10 per cent, when Jacinda became Prime Minister she debuted on 26 per cent.

"He needs to be looking over his shoulder because we know Amy Adams and Judith Collins are probably rubbing their hands together with glee."

Adams and Collins have been previous contenders for National's leadership.

In the latest poll, support for Ardern as preferred Prime Minister is down by four points to 37 per cent but she is well ahead of the 10 per cent for Bridges, who replaced former Prime Minister Bill English in February.

Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is on 5 per cent, up 1 point.

The Maori Party, which no longer has any MPs in Parliament, is still registering on 1 per cent.

The 1 News poll translated to seats in the House would see Labour on 52, National 54, Greens 8, New Zealand First 6, and Act 1 (assuming leaders keep any electorate seat).