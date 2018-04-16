Emergency services were called to a car fire on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to a car well involved in fire, on the north bound side of the bridge.

He said crews worked in the outside lanes, at the top of the bridge.

The fire had been extinguished and a tow truck had been called.

A police spokesperson said the northbound 'clip on' lanes werere currently blocked for a time but had since been reopened.

Significant delays are expected and police encourage motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.

A car fire is blocking lane two northbound (of 5) on the Harbour bridge. Police are on-site and emergency services are en route. Please expect delays and pass the incident with care. ^MF pic.twitter.com/WioAg4TtgD — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 16, 2018