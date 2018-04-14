A 21-year-old motorcyclist was arrested and charged with driving offences after fleeing from police last night.

A police communications spokeswoman said the man failed to stop when signalled on Chadwick Rd, Greerton, which prompted a pursuit.

The incident happened about 11.40pm.

"The pursuit was later abandoned due to the manner of driving and police conducted inquiries to locate the rider," the spokeswoman said.

The man was located on St John St, in central Tauranga, shortly after midnight and taken into custody.