Jackson Sheppard may not have been able to reach the rugby ball he was after when he got stuck in a Kiwikrane vending machine - but he has one now.

The Katikati toddler was at the Waihi Beach RSA with his mother, Mel, on Monday, when he saw a claw machine filled with rugby balls and was so keen to get his hands on one he got inside trying to reach one.

His dad, Greg Sheppard, general manager of Harcourts Waihi and Waihi Beach, said he was unsure which team's ball the 1-year-old was trying to grab, but given he played with a Chiefs flag at home, he was probably after the Chiefs ball.

One-year-old Jackson Sheppard got stuck in a claw machine at the Waihi Beach RSA. Photo/Supplied

The door of the vending machine had to be broken to free Jackson, who also failed to get his hands on a ball.

Advertisement

However, Sheppard said on Friday, KiwiKrane operations manager Thomas Felton dropped off a ball, a scarf and a hat for Jackson.

He was grateful for the gesture and planned to give the gear to Jackson last night. They would watch last night's Chiefs game on the television at home, Sheppard said.

Sheppard said his family was thankful to the fire brigade and Peter Spiers Electrical for helping his son on Monday.

"We are lucky as Jackson is very cruisey. He only panicked at the end when the men came [to break the door]," he said. "He started to get a bit frightened of that noise."

Sheppard said he dropped a "couple of dozen" off to the electricians as a thank you.