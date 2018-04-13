The family of a woman who died after getting trapped underneath a car in Lower Hutt yesterday say the 22-year-old was trying to help push-start the vehicle when the tragedy happened.

Malkiat Manak told Stuff his daughter Maria Singh somehow ended up underneath the car.

"Somehow she got underneath the car when it was rolling back," he said.

"It is devastating for the family."

Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed paramedics attended the scene in Wainuiomata and tried to help Singh, but she died.

Manak told Stuff his wife was "not good at all" and the family were in disbelief.

Singh previously attended Wainuiomata High School and was interested in fashion and design.

Manak told Stuff she had studied psychology so she could help people.

He said she was sometimes known as Harpreet, which referred to her happy nature.