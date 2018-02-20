An undercover police car has collided with a car driven by a member of the public at an intersection near Huntly tonight.

The collision happened near Waerenga Rd and Falls Rd at about 6pm.

The plain police traffic car careered into a ditch and both cars were extensively damaged, Waikato police Senior Sergeant Simon Cherry said.

The driver of the other car and her passenger, both women, sustained minor injuries and the male police officer was uninjured in the collision.

The women were initially thought to be in serious condition, but the rescue helicopter was stood down after both of their conditions significantly improved.

Cherry said the police Serious Crash Unit was investigating the cause of the crash.