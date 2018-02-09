Heavy traffic is finally easing after Wellingtonians heading home for the weekend faced delays of up to 45 minutes.

Earlier this afternoon New Zealand Transport Authority (NZTA) warned those travelling out of the city, between Plimmerton and Paekakariki, on State Highway 1 to expect the delays on top of their usual travel time.

NZTA said the congestion was caused by a particularly busy Friday peak hour.

SH1 PLIMMERTON TO PAEKAKARIKI - CONGESTION - 5:15PM



Due to increased #congestion, please expect up to 45 minute delays on top of the usual travel time heading northbound from Plimmerton to Paekakariki. ^EL pic.twitter.com/zzjJf35X9n — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) February 9, 2018

Just after 7.30pm NZTA said the delays had mostly eased and thanked motorists for their patience.

Advertisement

Motorists were also being warned to expect delays following a crash in the Victoria Park Tunnel in Auckland.

The incident blocked the left lane of State Highway 1 northbound just after 4pm. It was cleared by 5pm.

NZTA has warned those heading north through the tunnel to expect congestion following the crash as peak-hour traffic sets in.

UPDATE 4:55PM



This crash has now been cleared from the tunnel. Expect delays through the area due to afternoon peak ^TY https://t.co/6IoI2rcXo6 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 9, 2018

Traffic was also heavy citybound between Northcote Rd and the city.

Things weren't looking much better for people heading home on the Northwestern Motorway, which was heavy westbound between Western Springs and Lincoln Rd and moderate to heavy citybound between Royal Rd and Lincoln Rd.

Traffic was also heavy on the Southern Motorway citybound between Princes St and Market Rd.