A crash during rush hour in Wellington has caused a back up in traffic around the Terrace Tunnel.

Motorists heading home this evening may want to detour to avoid getting caught in queues.

New Zealand Transport Agency Wellington tweeted about half an hour ago, warning people about the crash, which is blocking the left-hand lane for drivers heading north out of the tunnel.

SH1 URBAN MOTORWAY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 5.25PM



A crash is blocking the left northbound lane just after the Terrace Tunnel. Road users are advised to expect delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/G9h6EqWkIw — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) February 5, 2018

One Twitter user posted a video of the scene as explanation for the backed up traffic.

Advertisement

"Here's the problem," he wrote.

Another user warned people to avoid the tunnel "at all costs".

"It's so chocka that there was hardly room for people move out of the way for emergency services," she tweeted.