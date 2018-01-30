He was farewelled privately at the crematorium; she was given a public good-bye, with family, friends, music, photos - and the leader of the local Mongrel Mob.

Funerals for suspected homicide victims David Ian Clarke and Anastasia Margaret Neve were held in Dunedin today.

Detectives were in attendance at each.

The pair were found dead after a house fire in South Dunedin last Monday. Police said this week the "complex" case is now being treated as a double murder, with evidence suggesting they died before the fire started.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with starting the blaze, and was granted name suppression at court this week. The investigation into who killed the couple of 12 years is ongoing, with several people "of interest" to police.

Online, friends and family of Neve, 39, and Clarke, 49, have at times expressed rage about their deaths, with one stating whoever took their lives "will not get away with it".

However, at Neve's funeral at the Hope and Sons chapel in sweltering heat this afternoon, anger was put aside as more than a dozen people stood to tell stories of Neve's kindness, warmth and friendship.

A talented writer who lived "an eccentric life" with Clarke and their dog Honey - which also died in the fire - Neve had many friends, the funeral directors said.

Even though she described herself as "crazy" and "slightly insane", her younger sisters said she was "beautiful".

"You were always there for everything and anything. We were the luckiest sisters in the world to have grown up with you."

Friends took the stage to described how the room lit up when "Stacey" walked in, and how she made everyone laugh.

Paddy Mason, the head of Dunedin's Notorious Mongrel Mob, said he'd had a lot of dealings with both Clarke and Neve, who he described as "lovely".

"We had some bloody good times".

Others remembered Neve riding her motorcycle in high heels, always having a little gift for their birthday (even if it was late), but also her straight-up nature - slamming doors or yelling at friends - but making it up later.

During a slide-show of photos, the song One More Light by Linkin Park played.

At the end of the service, Metallica's Nothing Else Matters played as the guests filed out, some still sobbing, many to the comfort of a cigarette.