Tomorrow is set to be another scorcher in Auckland and there are no shortage of ways to enjoy the weather and celebrate Auckland Anniversary Day.

For those who stayed in the City of Sails for the long weekend and those visiting there is music, sailing, sport and busking to enjoy.

The weather is predicted to be fine with the chance of showers in the west and a high of 27C.

Auckland International Buskers Festival

Busker Sara Twister entertains at Queens Wharf during the 18th International Buskers Festival during Auckland Anniversary weekend. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The Buskers Festival, which features everything from acrobats to magicians and unicycle champions, wraps up tomorrow. World-class talent will be performing at various locations across Auckland. Dig out those spare coins and enjoy the spectacle.

Six sites across Auckland CBD

Free

SeePort Festival

Captains Cook Wharf has been transformed into a bustling summer carnival packed with rides, tours and entertainment on and off the water. Enjoy a bite to eat from the many food stalls or take the chance to discover Auckland's port from land, sea or sky with helicopter rides, bus tours and boat cruises available.

Captain Cook Wharf, Auckland CBD

Free admission

Tamaki Herenga Waka Festival

Have a go at paddling a waka at the Tamaki Herenga Waka Festival. Photo/Dean Purcell

Take the opportunity to get up close with the city's Maori heritage and culture this weekend at the Waka Festival. Have a go paddling a waka or enjoy live music, kapa haka, crafts and delicious kai on the waterfront.

ANZ Viaduct Events Centre

Free admission

St Jerome's Laneway Festival

Four stages, 29 acts and thousands of music fans are set to take over Albert Park on Monday for Laneway Festival. The lineup includes Anderson Paak and The Free Nationals - who achieved breakout success with several appearances on Dr Dre's 2016 album Compton - The Internet, Mac Demarco and New Zealand's Aldous Harding.

Gates open at 11.30am

Albert Park, Auckland

$164.90 plus booking fee