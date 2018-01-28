Tomorrow is set to be another scorcher in Auckland and there are no shortage of ways to enjoy the weather and celebrate Auckland Anniversary Day.
For those who stayed in the City of Sails for the long weekend and those visiting there is music, sailing, sport and busking to enjoy.
The weather is predicted to be fine with the chance of showers in the west and a high of 27C.
Auckland International Buskers Festival
The Buskers Festival, which features everything from acrobats to magicians and unicycle champions, wraps up tomorrow. World-class talent will be performing at various locations across Auckland. Dig out those spare coins and enjoy the spectacle.
Six sites across Auckland CBD
Free
SeePort Festival
Captains Cook Wharf has been transformed into a bustling summer carnival packed with rides, tours and entertainment on and off the water. Enjoy a bite to eat from the many food stalls or take the chance to discover Auckland's port from land, sea or sky with helicopter rides, bus tours and boat cruises available.
Captain Cook Wharf, Auckland CBD
Free admission
Tamaki Herenga Waka Festival
Take the opportunity to get up close with the city's Maori heritage and culture this weekend at the Waka Festival. Have a go paddling a waka or enjoy live music, kapa haka, crafts and delicious kai on the waterfront.
ANZ Viaduct Events Centre
Free admission
St Jerome's Laneway Festival
Four stages, 29 acts and thousands of music fans are set to take over Albert Park on Monday for Laneway Festival. The lineup includes Anderson Paak and The Free Nationals - who achieved breakout success with several appearances on Dr Dre's 2016 album Compton - The Internet, Mac Demarco and New Zealand's Aldous Harding.
Gates open at 11.30am
Albert Park, Auckland
$164.90 plus booking fee