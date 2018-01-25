Staying in Auckland this long weekend? Don't be jealous of your friends heading away to greener pastures as the city is hosting a smorgasbord of things to do for those who've opted for a "staycation" and for those out of towners coming to the big smoke for a visit.

Pop-up Globe

Ellerslie, Friday 26th and Sunday 28th

If you haven't been to a Shakespeare play at the Pop-up Globe (now at the Ellerslie Racecourse), this is your chance to right your wrongs.

The Globe is currently showing five productions of Shakespeare's masterpieces: A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Merchant of Venice, Macbeth, The Comedy of Errors and Julius Caesar.

Tamaki Herenga Waka

Viaduct Harbour, Saturday 27th to Monday 29th

Tamaki Herenga Waka is a celebration of Māori music, food and culture. The event includes delicious food, live traditional and contemporary music and kapa haka, among other things.

Anniversary Regatta

Viaduct Harbour, Monday 29th

It's the 178th year of this iconic Auckland tradition and one of the biggest one-day regattas in the world.

International Buskers Festival

Viaduct Harbour, Friday 26th and Monday 29th

The best buskers from around the world are coming to Auckland and turning the city into the stage of one of the best outdoor performance festivals in the world.

Vector Lights

Harbour Bridge, Saturday 28th

90,000 LED lights will turn the Auckland Harbour Bridge into an even more photogenic structure, with a solar-powered light show bound to delight anyone around.